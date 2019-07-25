Episode 157: The Mueller Fizzle

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks at the JCB headquarters in Rocester, England, January 18, 2019. (Andrew Yates/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, David, Michael, and Luke discuss the Mueller testimony, Boris Johnson, and the new budget deal.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: Biography of Babe Ruth: The Big Fella by Jane Leevey.

David: Top Gun!

MBD: Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Luke: The Roomba vacuum cleaner.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.