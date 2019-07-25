Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 157: The Mueller Fizzle

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks at the JCB headquarters in Rocester, England, January 18, 2019. (Andrew Yates/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, David, Michael, and Luke discuss the Mueller testimony, Boris Johnson, and the new budget deal.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

  • Rich: Biography of Babe Ruth: The Big Fella by Jane Leevey.
  • David: Top Gun!
  • MBD: Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
  • Luke: The Roomba vacuum cleaner.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

White House

Today, Impeachment Died Another Death

By
There was a moment, early in Robert Mueller’s House Judiciary Committee testimony today, that stood at least a some small chance of altering the inexorable momentum against impeachment. It came in the course of questioning by California Democrat Ted Lieu. “I’d like to ask you the reason, again, that you ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Iran Wants to Get Bombed

By
Rarely has a foreign country seemed so eager to get bombed by the United States as Iran does right now. In its latest provocation, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. It wasn’t a subtle operation. Revolutionary Guard forces rappelled onto the tanker from a helicopter, and ... Read More
Loading...