Episode 159: More Mass Shootings Shake the Nation

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, and Alexandra discuss the weekend’s mass shootings.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Maddy Kearns’s cover story in the upcoming print issue.
- Charlie: Clayton Cramer on killing without guns.
- David: Charlie roasting the New York Post.
- Alexandra: David on the AR-15.
Light Items:
- Rich: Crossed over the International Dateline.
- Charlie: Cretan food.
- David: The great August sports drought.
- Alexandra: Going to Camden yards last night.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.