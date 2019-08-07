Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 159: More Mass Shootings Shake the Nation

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A police officer secures the area with a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, and Alexandra discuss the weekend’s mass shootings.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

  • Rich: Crossed over the International Dateline.
  • Charlie: Cretan food.
  • David: The great August sports drought.
  • Alexandra: Going to Camden yards last night.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

U.S.

This Is What Bravery Looks Like

By
Security cameras captured the precise moment when Dayton police responded and gunned down the Dayton shooter. You can see the video below. It's not graphic (except, of course, for showing a shooting): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM1Viy6kmNw We should remember the heroes after mass shootings, not the ... Read More
Elections

Marianne Williamson’s Poll Numbers

By
I wasn’t sure whether to use the word “number” or “numbers” in the headline, but “zero” is a number and so is “one,” so it’s fair to say that Marianne Williamson has poll “numbers.” Despite being the most-Googled candidate after the second Democratic presidential debate, the New Age ... Read More
Loading...