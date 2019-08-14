Episode 160: Hong Kong’s Strong Throng

Anti-government protesters block the access to the departure gates during a demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2019. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Charles Cooke, David French, Michael Brendan Dougherty, and Luke Thompson discuss Jeffrey’s Epstein’s suicide, the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, and the Democrats’ gun control plans.

Editors’ picks:

• Charlie: Alexandra DeSanctis on Laurence Tribe

• MBD: Christopher Caldwell on ‘The Coming Migration out of Sub-Saharan Africa’

• David: Madeleine Kearns against legalizing prostitution

• Luke: Jonathan Lesser on nuclear power

Light items:

• Charlie: Gary Thorne when Gleyber Torres hits a home run

• MBD: Mopeds in beach towns

• David: Antonio Brown

• Luke: Amtrak’s onboard magazine

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.