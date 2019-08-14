Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 160: Hong Kong’s Strong Throng

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Anti-government protesters block the access to the departure gates during a demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2019. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Charles Cooke, David French, Michael Brendan Dougherty, and Luke Thompson discuss Jeffrey’s Epstein’s suicide, the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, and the Democrats’ gun control plans.

Editors’ picks:
• Charlie: Alexandra DeSanctis on Laurence Tribe
• MBD: Christopher Caldwell on ‘The Coming Migration out of Sub-Saharan Africa’
• David: Madeleine Kearns against legalizing prostitution
• Luke: Jonathan Lesser on nuclear power

Light items:
• Charlie: Gary Thorne when Gleyber Torres hits a home run
• MBD: Mopeds in beach towns
• David: Antonio Brown
• Luke: Amtrak’s onboard magazine

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

