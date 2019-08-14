Episode 160: Hong Kong’s Strong Throng

Charles Cooke, David French, Michael Brendan Dougherty, and Luke Thompson discuss Jeffrey’s Epstein’s suicide, the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, and the Democrats’ gun control plans.
Editors’ picks:
• Charlie: Alexandra DeSanctis on Laurence Tribe
• MBD: Christopher Caldwell on ‘The Coming Migration out of Sub-Saharan Africa’
• David: Madeleine Kearns against legalizing prostitution
• Luke: Jonathan Lesser on nuclear power
Light items:
• Charlie: Gary Thorne when Gleyber Torres hits a home run
• MBD: Mopeds in beach towns
• David: Antonio Brown
• Luke: Amtrak’s onboard magazine
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.