Episode 161: Troubling Times

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, and Michael discuss the New York Times’s 1619 Project, Israel’s refusal to allow Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to visit, and Elizabeth Warren’s campaign.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Pieces by David, Michael, and Charlie in the new issue.
- Charlie: John McCormack on why GOP governors are more popular.
- David: Kyle on comedians.
- MBD: Kevin’s “Significant.”
Light Items:
- Rich: Digging holes.
- Charlie: Swimming with my youngest.
- David: Hard Knocks on HBO.
- MBD: Master and Commander (the film).
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.