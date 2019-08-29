Episode 162: Gaffe-Prone, but Going Strong

Joe Biden walks with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa, August 9, 2019.

Today on The Editors, Rich, Maddy Kearns, and Teddy Kupfer discuss Biden’s poll results, Trump’s tweets, Brexit, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Sarah Schutte on Louisa May Alcott in the latest print issue.

• Maddy: MBD on Joe Walsh.

• Teddy: NR’s 1619 Project coverage:

Michael: “The 1619 Project’s Potted History”

Philip Magness: “How the 1619 Project Rehabilitates the ‘King Cotton’ Thesis”

Light items:

• Rich: Falconeering excursion.

• Maddy: New York City neighbors.

• Teddy: Vermont.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.