Episode 162: Gaffe-Prone, but Going Strong

Today on The Editors, Rich, Maddy Kearns, and Teddy Kupfer discuss Biden’s poll results, Trump’s tweets, Brexit, and much more.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Sarah Schutte on Louisa May Alcott in the latest print issue.
• Maddy: MBD on Joe Walsh.
• Teddy: NR’s 1619 Project coverage:
Michael: “The 1619 Project’s Potted History”
Philip Magness: “How the 1619 Project Rehabilitates the ‘King Cotton’ Thesis”
Light items:
• Rich: Falconeering excursion.
• Maddy: New York City neighbors.
• Teddy: Vermont.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.