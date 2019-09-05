Episode 163: Bans, Brexit, and Beto

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim Geraghty discuss never-ending Brexit wrangling, Beto’s ineptitude, and the Democrats’ longwinded climate-change townhall.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Charlie on Beto.
- Charlie: Kevin on TV and culture.
- Jim: Arthur Brooks on conspiracy theories.
- MBD: Charlie on Crenshaw.
Light Items:
- Rich: AirPods.
- Charlie: The Yankees game last night.
- Jim: Brett Favre and the Bears Superfans trash talking.
- MBD: Parliament.tv
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.