Episode 164: Dissecting the Debate

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, and Jim go in-depth on each candidate’s performance during last night’s democratic primary debate.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Timothy Sandefur’s piece in the new print issue.
- Jim: Charlie’s observation on Beto O’Rourke’s gun plan.
- MBD: Rich on Trump the ever-hopeful negotiator.
Light Items:
- Rich: Terry Teachout’s biography on Louis Armstrong, Pops.
- Jim: Marianne Williamson observing that conservatives are being nicer to her.
- MBD: Marriage.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.