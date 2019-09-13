Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 164: Dissecting the Debate

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
From left: Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Elizabeth Warren during the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, and Jim go in-depth on each candidate’s performance during last night’s democratic primary debate.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

White House

Rachel Maddow’s Turnberry Tale

By
To a certain kind of Rachel Maddow viewer, there are few more titillating preludes to a news segment than the one she delivered Monday: “If you have not seen it yet, you are going to want to sit down.” Maddow’s story began, as many of her stories do, with President Trump, this time focused on his hotel ... Read More
Loading...