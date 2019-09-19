Episode 165: Latest Kavanaugh Smear

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the New York Times ’ recent Kavanaugh smear, Trump’s attempts to ban vaping, and tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: John Hirschauer on Sean Wilentz’s No Property in Man.
- Charlie: Kyle on the absurd Kavanaugh hit piece.
- Jim: Everything Alexandra DeSanctis is doing on that psycho abortionist in Buttigieg’s hometown.
- MBD: Maddy on gender.
Light Items:
- Rich: Tech intervention.
- Charlie: Zion National Park and surrounding area.
- Jim: Justin Trudeau
- MBD: Throwback Covers playlist on Spotify.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.