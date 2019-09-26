Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 166: All about Impeachment

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown municipal airport, August 4, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

On today’s special, five-person edition of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, David, and Luke debate the merit, viability, and likelihood of impeachment action against the president.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The upcoming anti-Elizabeth Warren print issue.
• Charlie: Madeleine Kearns on the U.K.’s Supreme “Court.”
• MBD: Timothy Sandefur in the last print issue.
• Luke: Alexandra on Dan Lipinski.

Light items:
• Rich: The new iPhone 11.
• Charlie: Gardner Minshew.
• MBD: HBO’s Ballers.
• Luke: Outdoor tumbling composters.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Ad Music:
“Dvorak Polka” by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license.
SourceArtist

