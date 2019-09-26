Episode 166: All about Impeachment

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown municipal airport, August 4, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

On today’s special, five-person edition of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, David, and Luke debate the merit, viability, and likelihood of impeachment action against the president.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: The upcoming anti-Elizabeth Warren print issue.

• Charlie: Madeleine Kearns on the U.K.’s Supreme “Court.”

• MBD: Timothy Sandefur in the last print issue.

• Luke: Alexandra on Dan Lipinski.

Light items:

• Rich: The new iPhone 11.

• Charlie: Gardner Minshew.

• MBD: HBO’s Ballers.

• Luke: Outdoor tumbling composters.

