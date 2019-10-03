Episode 169: The Schiff Tiff

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, Michael, and Luke discuss Adam Schiff’s actions, Bernie Sanders’ hospitalization, the heart-wrenching act of forgiveness in a Texas courtroom, and much more.
Editors’ Picks
- Rich: Jack Crowe and the NR news team.
- Charlie: Kevin’s piece “A Host of Squalid Oligarchs.”
- David: Yuval Levin on the impeachment inquiry.
- Michael: Kyle on the new Joker movie.
- Luke: David on the NCAA.
Light Items:
- Rich: Franciscan University making ESPN’s Top Ten.
- Charlie: Food and wine festival at Disney World.
- David: World of Warcraft Classic.
- Michael: Typography.
- Luke: Costco Grill Dad.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.