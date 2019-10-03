Episode 169: The Schiff Tiff

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) at a news conference about impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill, September 25, 2019. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, Michael, and Luke discuss Adam Schiff’s actions, Bernie Sanders’ hospitalization, the heart-wrenching act of forgiveness in a Texas courtroom, and much more.

Editors’ Picks

Light Items:

Rich: Franciscan University making ESPN’s Top Ten.

Charlie: Food and wine festival at Disney World.

David: World of Warcraft Classic.

Michael: Typography.

Luke: Costco Grill Dad.

