Episode 170: Dunking on the NBA

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, and Jim discuss impeachment indecision, China and the NBA, and sobering developments in Syria.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Douglas Murray in the new print issue.
- Charlie: Kevin on the modern Tipper Gores.
- David: Rich on China and the NBA.
- Jim: Kyle Smith’s review of The Joker.
Light Items:
- Rich: The battery power on his iPhone 11.
- Charlie: Playing guitar with my kids.
- David: The British Are Coming by Rick Atkinson.
- Jim: The Babylon Bee.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.