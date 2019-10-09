Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 170: Dunking on the NBA

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Houston Rockets guard James Harden drives against two Memphis Grizzlies players at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, January 14, 2019. (Troy Taormina / Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, and Jim discuss impeachment indecision, China and the NBA, and sobering developments in Syria.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

