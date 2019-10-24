Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 172: Some Stories Never Die

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board Air Force One in New York, N.Y., September 26, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim dissect the Taylor testimony, bear down on Biden, and offer some Brexit speculation.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie on Gardner Minshew in the upcoming print issue.
• Charlie: MBD defending Tulsi.
• MBD: Douglas Murray on Brexit.
• Jim: Kevin on Elizabeth Warren.

Light items:
• Rich: Baseball superstitions.
• Charlie: Baseball.
• MBD: Owning a tux. And letting my store hold it for a year.
• Jim: Honest Trailers.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

White House

GOP Pressure on Trump Was Long Overdue

By
Upon hearing the news that President Trump bowed to pressure from congressional Republicans and reversed his decision to hold next year’s G-7 summit at the Trump National Doral Miami, my immediate response was, “Ah, what might have been.” No, I’m not wistful about the missed opportunity for taxpayers ... Read More
Loading...