Episode 173: It Doesn’t Work Like That, Senator Warren

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Senator Elizabeth Warren does an interview in the Spin Room in Westerville, Ohio, October 2019. (Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss the House’s progress on impeachment, Warren’s ridiculous Medicare for All plan, and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andrew Walker on Kanye’s new album.
• Charlie: MBD on Kamala Harris.
• Luke: The Give me Liberty podcast by Rick Brookhiser.

Light items:
• Rich: The Buckley Prize 2019 dinner.
• Charlie: John Miller’s book on football.
• Luke: Skillet cornbread.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

