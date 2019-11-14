Episode 176: Impeachment Woes and DACA Throes

With Rich off on assignment in the vast unknown, Charlie fills in as host of today’s Editors. He is joined by Jim, Luke, and Alexandra to struggle through impeachment proceedings and opine on the unfortunate vocal qualities of the newest presidential candidates.
Editors’ Picks:
- Charlie: Kyle Smith on “China’s Holocaust of Children”
- Luke: Jim’s corner post on the not-so-persuasive sales pitch for impeachment.
- Jim: Charlie’s call to salt the Daily Northwestern.
- Alexandra: Ramesh from latest print issue on Trump’s character.
Light Items:
- Charlie: Disney+
- Luke: Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
- Jim: The Holderness Family YouTube videos.
- Alexandra: My recent experiences with canceled flights and being stranded in snow storms.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.