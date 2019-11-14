Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 176: Impeachment Woes and DACA Throes

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Chairman Adam Schiff and Ranking Member Devin Nunes during the first public hearings held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., November 13, 2019. (Saul Loeb/Reuters Pool)

With Rich off on assignment in the vast unknown, Charlie fills in as host of today’s Editors. He is joined by Jim, Luke, and Alexandra to struggle through impeachment proceedings and opine on the unfortunate vocal qualities of the newest presidential candidates.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

  • Charlie: Disney+
  • Luke: Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
  • Jim: The Holderness Family YouTube videos.
  • Alexandra: My recent experiences with canceled flights and being stranded in snow storms.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

