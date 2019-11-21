Episode 177: Another Great Doctrinal Kerfuffle

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland takes his seat to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump., November 20, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss Gordon Sondland’s Wednesday testimony, conservative disagreements over capitalism, and this week’s Democratic debate.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Charlie: The beach in winter (“winter”).

Michael: “Stock season”: as in, making stocks on the stove.

Jim: The Mandalorian.

