Episode 177: Another Great Doctrinal Kerfuffle

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss Gordon Sondland’s Wednesday testimony, conservative disagreements over capitalism, and this week’s Democratic debate.
Editors’ Picks:
- Charlie: Kyle’s hilarious piece on Elizabeth Warren.
- Michael: Maddy on trans kids.
- Jim: MBD on Josh Hawley.
Light Items:
- Charlie: The beach in winter (“winter”).
- Michael: “Stock season”: as in, making stocks on the stove.
- Jim: The Mandalorian.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.