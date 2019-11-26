Episode 178: How Do You Like Your Turkey?

President Trump pardons the Thanksgiving turkey named “Peas” during a Rose Garden ceremony, November 20, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on this Thanksgiving week episode of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss more details in the impeachment saga, Michael Bloomberg’s presidential chances, and why all the editors want to be at MBD’s house for Thanksgiving dinner.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: Cheap food.

Charlie: My wife’s new bread baking habit.

Michael: Carly Rae Jepsen’s cover of Wham’s “Last Christmas.”

Jim: The rhythm of Thanksgiving television.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.