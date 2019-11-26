Episode 178: How Do You Like Your Turkey?

Today on this Thanksgiving week episode of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss more details in the impeachment saga, Michael Bloomberg’s presidential chances, and why all the editors want to be at MBD’s house for Thanksgiving dinner.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Charlie on golf carts in the most recent magazine issue.
- Charlie: Sarah Schutte on Car Talk.
- Michael: Continetti on candidates matter most.
- Jim: Alexandra DeSanctis dismantling a BS WashPost letter to the letter a lot more politely than I would.
Light Items:
- Rich: Cheap food.
- Charlie: My wife’s new bread baking habit.
- Michael: Carly Rae Jepsen’s cover of Wham’s “Last Christmas.”
- Jim: The rhythm of Thanksgiving television.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.