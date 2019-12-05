Episode 179: NATO Summits, Kamala Plummets

A general view during the NATO leaders summit in Watford, England, December 4, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Luke discuss the U.S.’s early Christmas present: Kamala Harris ends her presidential campaign. They also touch on impeachment proceedings and consider events from the recent NATO summit.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: Old radio broadcasts of famous baseball games.

Charlie: Season 3 of The Crown.

Michael: Netflix show on movies we love, the Home Alone episode.

Luke: Christmas tree vendors in NYC.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.