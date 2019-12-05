Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 179: NATO Summits, Kamala Plummets

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A general view during the NATO leaders summit in Watford, England, December 4, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Luke discuss the U.S.’s early Christmas present: Kamala Harris ends her presidential campaign. They also touch on impeachment proceedings and consider events from the recent NATO summit.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

  • Rich: Old radio broadcasts of famous baseball games.
  • Charlie: Season 3 of The Crown.
  • Michael: Netflix show on movies we love, the Home Alone episode.
  • Luke: Christmas tree vendors in NYC.

Ad Music:
Dvorak Polka by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license.
Source | Artist

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Good Riddance to Kamala Harris

Per Edward-Isaac Dovere, Kamala Harris is no longer running for president. This is excellent, welcome news -- the cause for celebration. Good riddance! May Harris's failed attempt to find higher office destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time. I'm told that I'm not supposed to feel like this -- ... Read More
Kamala Harris, the Juggernaut Who Flopped

Before reports emerged that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she was trailing Mike Bloomberg in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for the president, and stood at 2 percent in the latest national Harris–The Hill poll released Monday. On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for ... Read More
A Tyrannical Minority and Silent Majority

As I noted Monday on the Corner, British journalist James Kirkup has done a great public service in sharing a document that helps explain how the transgender movement, which many privately admit has overreached and is unconvincing, has been so successful so quickly. The document was produced by a major ... Read More
