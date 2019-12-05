Episode 179: NATO Summits, Kamala Plummets

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Luke discuss the U.S.’s early Christmas present: Kamala Harris ends her presidential campaign. They also touch on impeachment proceedings and consider events from the recent NATO summit.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Kyle’s cover piece in the new print issue.
- Charlie: MBD on Trump and the culture war.
- Michael: David Harsanyi on the history of presidential misconduct.
- Luke: Felzenberg on WFB/Baldwin debate.
Light Items:
- Rich: Old radio broadcasts of famous baseball games.
- Charlie: Season 3 of The Crown.
- Michael: Netflix show on movies we love, the Home Alone episode.
- Luke: Christmas tree vendors in NYC.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.