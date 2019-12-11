Episode 180: Brexit’s Last Chance

Brexit posters in Westminster in London, England, May 23, 2019. (Kevin Coombs/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the recently released articles of impeachment, the IG report, and tomorrow’s British election.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: Chris Caldwell’s forthcoming book, Age of Entitlement.

Charlie: Hibachi.

Michael: Dinosaurs, trucks, and other things little boys love.

Jim: The trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.