Episode 180: Brexit’s Last Chance

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the recently released articles of impeachment, the IG report, and tomorrow’s British election.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Jim Geraghty’s piece on the Bidens.
- Charlie: MBD on Warren’s “Bridge to Nowhere”
- Michael: Ramesh on “Common Ground for the Common Good.”
- Jim: Kyle Smith, hopeless romantic, writes an ode to Love Actually.
Light Items:
- Rich: Chris Caldwell’s forthcoming book, Age of Entitlement.
- Charlie: Hibachi.
- Michael: Dinosaurs, trucks, and other things little boys love.
- Jim: The trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
