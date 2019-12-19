Podcasts The Editors

Episode 182: Senate Bound . . . Maybe

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks out of a news conference along with her Democratic House committee chairs after the House of Representatives approved two counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill, December 18, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss yesterday’s impeachment vote and last week’s stunning British election.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Ad Music:
Dvorak Polka by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license.
Source | Artist

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

