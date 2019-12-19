Episode 182: Senate Bound . . . Maybe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks out of a news conference along with her Democratic House committee chairs after the House of Representatives approved two counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill, December 18, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss yesterday’s impeachment vote and last week’s stunning British election.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: Sarah Schutte’s baked goods in the office.

Charlie: Finale of Silicon Valley.

Michael: Christmas cards.

Jim: Visiting the Ice Maze in downtown D.C. last weekend

Ad Music:

Dvorak Polka by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license.

Source | Artist

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.