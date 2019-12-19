Episode 182: Senate Bound . . . Maybe

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss yesterday’s impeachment vote and last week’s stunning British election.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Cover story of the new issue by Charlie Cooke.
- Charlie: David Harsanyi on “The Voter-Purge Myth.”
- Michael: Kyle Smith on Cats.
- Jim: John O’Sullivan on the ramifications of the U.K. elections.
Light Items:
- Rich: Sarah Schutte’s baked goods in the office.
- Charlie: Finale of Silicon Valley.
- Michael: Christmas cards.
- Jim: Visiting the Ice Maze in downtown D.C. last weekend
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.