(Pixabay)

It’s the last Editors podcast of 2019. Join Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim as they discuss the best moments in sports, debate which political figure fell the hardest, and reminisce about the monumental argument that nearly broke this very podcast.

Ad Music:

Dvorak Polka by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license.

Source | Artist

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte