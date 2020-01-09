Podcasts The Editors

Episode 185: All about the AUMF

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Trump answers questions about impeachment and Iran during an event at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 9, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Charlie, and Jim discuss legalities surrounding the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Pelosi’s self-inflicted woes over impeachment, and who has the best chance of the Democratic presidential candidates.

Light Items:

  • Rich: the Sherlock Holmes stories.
  • Charlie: Clay pigeon shooting.
  • Michael: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
  • Jim: Snow days in VA.

Editors’ Picks:

Ad Music:
Dvorak Polka by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license.
SourceArtist

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

PC Culture

Colin Kaepernick’s Stupid Lie About America

By
In the torrent of idiotic commentary unleashed by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Colin Kaepernick’s deserves a place of honor. The NFL washout and Nike persona who makes sure the company doesn’t produce any overly patriotic sneakers tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More
