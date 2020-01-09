Episode 185: All about the AUMF

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Charlie, and Jim discuss legalities surrounding the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Pelosi’s self-inflicted woes over impeachment, and who has the best chance of the Democratic presidential candidates.
Light Items:
- Rich: the Sherlock Holmes stories.
- Charlie: Clay pigeon shooting.
- Michael: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
- Jim: Snow days in VA.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Lyman Stone’s cover piece in the new issue.
- Charlie: John Hirschauer on Martin v. City of Boise.
- Michael: Maddy on the Cyrus gang-rape case.
- Jim: MBD on the Middle East.
Ad Music:
Dvorak Polka by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license.
Source | Artist
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.