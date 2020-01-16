Podcasts The Editors

Episode 186: The ’90s Flashback Episode

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks with Sen. Bernie Sanders after the Democratic primary debte in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the Sanders/Warren post-debate spat, new developments with impeachment, and more.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

  • Rich: Popping loose popcorn.
  • Charlie: Old Parkland.
  • Michael: Beauty, the book and documentary by Roger Scruton.
  • Jim: Season Three of Occupied.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Elections

Bernie Is Not Normal

By
The most substantively outrageous presidential campaign in American history has some serious chance of success. Bernie Sanders is leading or near the top of most polls in the first two Democratic nominating states, Iowa and New Hampshire. He could plausibly win both, which would instantly transform the race ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Elections

The Democrats Have Had This Primary Before

By
As of this writing, the Democratic presidential contest looks very fluid, with four candidates bunched up in Iowa and New Hampshire. But the sudden relevance of foreign policy, thanks to the confrontation with Iran, has made it look more and more like a two-person race between Joe Biden and Bernie ... Read More
