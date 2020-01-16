Episode 186: The ’90s Flashback Episode

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the Sanders/Warren post-debate spat, new developments with impeachment, and more.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Ramesh on impeachment in the last issue.
- Charlie: Ed Whelan crushing Mark Joseph Stern.
- Michael: Lyman Stone in the current issue.
- Jim: KDW’s “Our Stupid Times.”
Light Items:
- Rich: Popping loose popcorn.
- Charlie: Old Parkland.
- Michael: Beauty, the book and documentary by Roger Scruton.
- Jim: Season Three of Occupied.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.