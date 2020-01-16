Episode 186: The ’90s Flashback Episode

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks with Sen. Bernie Sanders after the Democratic primary debte in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the Sanders/Warren post-debate spat, new developments with impeachment, and more.

Rich: Popping loose popcorn.

Charlie: Old Parkland.

Michael: Beauty, the book and documentary by Roger Scruton.

Jim: Season Three of Occupied.

