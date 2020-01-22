Episode 187: Hillary against Everyone

Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2016. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the recently begun impeachment hearings, Hillary Clinton’s tussle with Tulsi Gabbard and her harsh comments about Bernie Sanders, the pro-gun rally in Virginia, and much more.

Editors’ Picks :

Light Items :

Rich: Sports depression.

Charlie: AirPods Pro.

Michael: Soren Madson’s classical rendering of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”

Jim: The Australian television series “The InBESTigators.”

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.