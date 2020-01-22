Episode 187: Hillary against Everyone

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the recently begun impeachment hearings, Hillary Clinton’s tussle with Tulsi Gabbard and her harsh comments about Bernie Sanders, the pro-gun rally in Virginia, and much more.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Book excerpt from Yuval Levin’s A Time to Build in the next issue.
- Charlie: Jason’s response to David French.
- Michael: Maddie on the fired journalist.
- Jim: Michael Brendan Dougherty’s “A Heartbreaking Endorsement of Staggering Pretense.”
Light Items:
- Rich: Sports depression.
- Charlie: AirPods Pro.
- Michael: Soren Madson’s classical rendering of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”
- Jim: The Australian television series “The InBESTigators.”
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.