Episode 188: Everyone’s in Iowa . . . or Are They?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss new developments in impeachment and the Iowa caucus.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Andy’s piece post-Bolton’s book announcement.
- Charlie: Michael on Brexit.
- Michael: Brian Allen: “More Art History, Less Fake History.”
- Jim: Kyle Smith’s “It’s Jussie Smollett Day.”
Light Items:
- Rich: Red Caboose.
- Charlie: Elio’s.
- Michael: Only God Forgives with Ryan Gosling, the absolute worst film I’ve ever seen.
- Jim: The joys of flying with the “Karens” of the world.
