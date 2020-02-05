Episode 189: Was It Great or Was It Tearable?

It’s our largest Editors group yet! Rich is joined by Charlie, Michael, Jim, Luke, and Alexandra for a discussion of the Iowa caucus debacle, the impeachment vote, and last night’s State of the Union address.
Light Items:
- Rich: Not a fan of covering the Iowa caucus.
- Charlie: World War II in color.
- Michael: Irish elections.
- Jim: Nespresso machines.
- Luke: The Great British Baking Show.
- Alexandra: Trips to two new states: Iowa and Washington.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Daniel Mahoney’s cover piece for the new issue.
- Charlie: John Hirschauer on the Super Bowl.
- Michael: Daniel Tenreiro on Chinese funding.
- Jim: NR’s coverage from Iowa (Rich Lowry, Alexandra DeSanctis, and John McCormack).
- Luke: Constitutionally Speaking is back.
- Alexandra: KDW on homelessness form the upcoming print issue.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.