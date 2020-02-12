Episode 190: This Week in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to the media at a polling station in Manchester, N.H., February 11, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Luke, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the outcomes and projections after last night’s New Hampshire caucuses.

Light Items:

Rich: It’s almost spring.

Charles: Fats Waller.

Luke: The Westminster dog show winner.

Alexandra: Rewatching Parks & Rec.

Jim: Rewatching Stranger Things.

Editors’ Picks:

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.