Episode 190: This Week in New Hampshire

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Luke, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the outcomes and projections after last night’s New Hampshire caucuses.
Light Items:
- Rich: It’s almost spring.
- Charles: Fats Waller.
- Luke: The Westminster dog show winner.
- Alexandra: Rewatching Parks & Rec.
- Jim: Rewatching Stranger Things.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Whitaker Chambers piece from the archives.
- Charles: Rick Brookhiser’s magazine piece on whether the presidency is too difficult to succeed in.
- Luke: KDW’s “Them the People”
- Alexandra: Ramesh on Trump and pro-life movement.
- Jim: Charlie Szold’s case for keeping the Iowa caucuses.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.