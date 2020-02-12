Podcasts The Editors

Episode 190: This Week in New Hampshire

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to the media at a polling station in Manchester, N.H., February 11, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Luke, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the outcomes and projections after last night’s New Hampshire caucuses.

Light Items:

  • Rich: It’s almost spring.
  • Charles: Fats Waller.
  • Luke: The Westminster dog show winner.
  • Alexandra: Rewatching Parks & Rec.
  • Jim: Rewatching Stranger Things.

Editors’ Picks:

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
