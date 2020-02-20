Episode 191: A Knock Down, Drag Out Fight

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at the Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas, Nev., February 19, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim break down the candidates’ performances (and their, um, heated disagreements) from last night’s riveting Democratic primary debate.

Light Items:

Rich: 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice.”

Charlie: My fixed front tooth.

Michael: Narcos Mexico Season 2

Jim: Hulu documentary Too Funny To Fail.

