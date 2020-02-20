Episode 191: A Knock Down, Drag Out Fight

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim break down the candidates’ performances (and their, um, heated disagreements) from last night’s riveting Democratic primary debate.
Light Items:
- Rich: 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice.”
- Charlie: My fixed front tooth.
- Michael: Narcos Mexico Season 2
- Jim: Hulu documentary Too Funny To Fail.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: KDW in the new issue.
- Charlie: MBD on Bloomberg as an anti-deplorable fantasy.
- Michael: Kyle Smith on Bloomberg’s political incorrectness.
- Jim: Charlie dunking on Bloomberg.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.