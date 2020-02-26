Podcasts The Editors

Episode 192: Just How Concerning Is the Coronavirus?

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks next to Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, during a news conference on the coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland, January 29, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Luke, Alexandra, and Jim discuss last night’s dreadful debate, the increasing dangers of the coronavirus, and the disappointing (but not unexpected) defeat of the Born-Alive bill in the Senate.

Light Items:

  • Rich: Going to a spring training game.
  • Michael: Having an engineer as a cousin.
  • Luke: Erik Larson, The Splendid and the Vile.
  • Alexandra: Why Ash Wednesday is one of my favorite days of the year.
  • Jim: Demolishing an old backyard swing set.

Editors’ Picks:

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

