Episode 192: Just How Concerning Is the Coronavirus?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Luke, Alexandra, and Jim discuss last night’s dreadful debate, the increasing dangers of the coronavirus, and the disappointing (but not unexpected) defeat of the Born-Alive bill in the Senate.
Light Items:
- Rich: Going to a spring training game.
- Michael: Having an engineer as a cousin.
- Luke: Erik Larson, The Splendid and the Vile.
- Alexandra: Why Ash Wednesday is one of my favorite days of the year.
- Jim: Demolishing an old backyard swing set.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Xan’s Corner post on a CNN report’s ridiculous wordsmithing.
- Michael: Daniel Tenreiro on how scientific stagnation isn’t inevitable.
- Luke: Brookhiser’s “Has the Presidency become Impossible?”
- Alexandra: Kevin’s first email newsletter.
- Jim: MBD’s “Death by Kowtow.”
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.