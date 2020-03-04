Episode 193: A Shocking Super Tuesday

This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim dissect last night’s voting outcomes and consider Joe Biden’s new front-runner status.
Light Items:
- Rich: Being a germaphobe.
- Charlie: Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys.
- Michael: Better Call Saul season 5. Wow!
- Jim: My 12-year-old son’s a black belt now.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece on Bloomberg in the new issue.
- Charlie: Kevin on Sanders hating America.
- Michael: Douglas Murray, “After Brexit, Britain Carries On.”
- Jim: Dan McLaughlin’s observations about generational changes.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.