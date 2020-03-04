Episode 193: A Shocking Super Tuesday

Former vice president Joe Biden appears at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim dissect last night’s voting outcomes and consider Joe Biden’s new front-runner status.

Light Items:

Rich: Being a germaphobe.

Charlie: Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys.

Michael: Better Call Saul season 5. Wow!

Jim: My 12-year-old son’s a black belt now.

Editors’ Picks:

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.