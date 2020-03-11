Episode 194: Coronavirus Can’t Be Ignored

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the coronavirus’s continued escalation and Biden’s skyrocketing prospects.
Light Items:
- Rich: Pet peeve: prep times for recipes.
- Charlie: Secrets of Great British Castles on Netflix.
- Michael: Having a small patio.
- Jim: Go to your local Irish bar BEFORE Saint Patrick’s Day.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Kyle Smith on Woody Allen’s book getting canceled.
- Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on Biden as the “old warhorse.”
- Michael: Bruno Macaes’s “Coronavirus and the Clash of Civilizations.”
- Jim: Jonathan Tobin’s defense of Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.