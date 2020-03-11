Podcasts The Editors

Episode 194: Coronavirus Can’t Be Ignored

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A woman in a face mask walks in Manhattan after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 5, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Jim discuss the coronavirus’s continued escalation and Biden’s skyrocketing prospects.

Light Items:

  • Rich: Pet peeve: prep times for recipes.
  • Charlie: Secrets of Great British Castles on Netflix.
  • Michael: Having a small patio.
  • Jim: Go to your local Irish bar BEFORE Saint Patrick’s Day.

Editors’ Picks:

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

