Podcasts The Editors

Episode 195: Cause for Concern

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway car depot amid coronavirus fears in Seoul, South Korea, March 11, 2020. (Heo Ran/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the increasing panic over the coronavirus around the world and last night’s half-forgotten Democratic primary debate.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Yuval Levin in the upcoming issue.
• Charlie: Jim Geraghty’s coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.
• MBD: VDH on those providing for us.

Light items:
• Rich: A history podcast.
• Charlie: His son’s new-found fishing skills.
• MBD: The Westchester memes Instagram account.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
Elections

End Your Campaign Now, Bernie Sanders

By
Ending a presidential campaign means killing a dream. If the campaign was launched with reasonably high expectations, and especially if it met with some success, that dream was shared by the candidate, staff, and millions of supporters. For a candidate like Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in 2016 and winner of the ... Read More
Elections

End Your Campaign Now, Bernie Sanders

By
Ending a presidential campaign means killing a dream. If the campaign was launched with reasonably high expectations, and especially if it met with some success, that dream was shared by the candidate, staff, and millions of supporters. For a candidate like Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in 2016 and winner of the ... Read More
Loading...