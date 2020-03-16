Episode 195: Cause for Concern

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the increasing panic over the coronavirus around the world and last night’s half-forgotten Democratic primary debate.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Yuval Levin in the upcoming issue.
• Charlie: Jim Geraghty’s coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.
• MBD: VDH on those providing for us.
Light items:
• Rich: A history podcast.
• Charlie: His son’s new-found fishing skills.
• MBD: The Westchester memes Instagram account.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.