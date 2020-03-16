Episode 195: Cause for Concern

Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway car depot amid coronavirus fears in Seoul, South Korea, March 11, 2020. (Heo Ran/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the increasing panic over the coronavirus around the world and last night’s half-forgotten Democratic primary debate.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Yuval Levin in the upcoming issue.

• Charlie: Jim Geraghty’s coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

• MBD: VDH on those providing for us.

Light items:

• Rich: A history podcast.

• Charlie: His son’s new-found fishing skills.

• MBD: The Westchester memes Instagram account.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.