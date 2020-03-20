Podcasts The Editors

Episode 197: Shutdowns and Shut-Ins

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, March 20, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

On this week’s third (third!!) episode of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the ever-evolving response to the coronavirus pandemic and the societal and economic havoc it threatens to visit upon the U.S.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Therese Shaheen “The Chinese Wild-Animal Industry and Wet Markets Must Go.”
• Charlie: John Yoo, “Pandemic Federalism.”
• Jim: MBD’s “Fear and Extravagance in a Plague.”

Light items:
• Rich: Quick lunches.
• Charlie: Kids hiding under towels.
• Jim: Nathan Hale’s historical graphic novels.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

