Episode 197: Shutdowns and Shut-Ins

On this week’s third (third!!) episode of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the ever-evolving response to the coronavirus pandemic and the societal and economic havoc it threatens to visit upon the U.S.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Therese Shaheen “The Chinese Wild-Animal Industry and Wet Markets Must Go.”
• Charlie: John Yoo, “Pandemic Federalism.”
• Jim: MBD’s “Fear and Extravagance in a Plague.”
Light items:
• Rich: Quick lunches.
• Charlie: Kids hiding under towels.
• Jim: Nathan Hale’s historical graphic novels.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.