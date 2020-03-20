Episode 197: Shutdowns and Shut-Ins

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, March 20, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

On this week’s third (third!!) episode of The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the ever-evolving response to the coronavirus pandemic and the societal and economic havoc it threatens to visit upon the U.S.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Therese Shaheen “The Chinese Wild-Animal Industry and Wet Markets Must Go.”

• Charlie: John Yoo, “Pandemic Federalism.”

• Jim: MBD’s “Fear and Extravagance in a Plague.”

Light items:

• Rich: Quick lunches.

• Charlie: Kids hiding under towels.

• Jim: Nathan Hale’s historical graphic novels.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.