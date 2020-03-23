Episode 198: Lockdown for How Long?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the long-term workability of America’s lockdown measures and rising tensions in the Senate over aid packages.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s post “The Lockdown Debate Requires Transparent Disagreement.”
• Charlie: MBD’s piece “What Good is Chinese Soft Power?”
• MBD: Jim Geraghty’s coronavirus timeline.
Light items:
• Rich: Watching old Yankees games.
• Charlie: Gravitrax.
• MBD: Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.