Episode 198: Lockdown for How Long?

A nearly deserted Mercer Street in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 18, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the long-term workability of America’s lockdown measures and rising tensions in the Senate over aid packages.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s post “The Lockdown Debate Requires Transparent Disagreement.”

• Charlie: MBD’s piece “What Good is Chinese Soft Power?”

• MBD: Jim Geraghty’s coronavirus timeline.

Light items:

• Rich: Watching old Yankees games.

• Charlie: Gravitrax.

• MBD: Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.