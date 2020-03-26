Podcasts The Editors

Episode 200: A Grim Prognosis

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
People wait in line to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus while wearing protective gear outside the Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, N.Y., March 25, 2020. (Stefan Jeremiah/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the U.S.’s struggle to fight COVID-19, and Charlie and Jim disagree over how to view the Senate’s handling of the current crisis.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Daniel Tenreiro’s work on NRO during the pandemic.
• Charlie: Kevin on Middlemarch.
• Jim: Kyle on the media.

Light items:
• Rich: Growing a beard.
• Charlie: My kids’ newfound concern as to whether or not I have the right drink at the right time of day.
• Jim: Cooking to forget your woes for a while.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

