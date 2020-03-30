Podcasts The Editors

Episode 201: No End in Sight

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A man walks up an empty ramp walkway in lower Manhattan, March 26, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the newly extended shutdown, the disgraceful media response to America’s coronavirus plight, and why everyone should be considered professional bakers after this is all over.

Light Items:

  • Rich: Stopping drinking Coke.
  • Charlie: Food delivery in a time of COVID-19.
  • MBD: The bread-baking craze.

Editors’ Picks:

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Goodbye, Green New Deal

By
What will happen next with the coronavirus epidemic is unknown, but it seems certain to claim one very high-profile victim: the so-called Green New Deal. Good riddance. The current crisis in the U.S. economy is, in miniature but concentrated form, precisely what the Left has in mind in response to climate ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Goodbye, Green New Deal

By
What will happen next with the coronavirus epidemic is unknown, but it seems certain to claim one very high-profile victim: the so-called Green New Deal. Good riddance. The current crisis in the U.S. economy is, in miniature but concentrated form, precisely what the Left has in mind in response to climate ... Read More
Elections

Will Biden Live Up to His Own Principles?

By
In the midst of the Democrats’ campaign to deny Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the Supreme Court, Lawfare’s editor in chief, Benjamin Wittes, took to the pages of The Atlantic to argue that traditional concepts of due process were not applicable under the circumstances. Justice, he wrote, was merely an ... Read More
Elections

Will Biden Live Up to His Own Principles?

By
In the midst of the Democrats’ campaign to deny Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the Supreme Court, Lawfare’s editor in chief, Benjamin Wittes, took to the pages of The Atlantic to argue that traditional concepts of due process were not applicable under the circumstances. Justice, he wrote, was merely an ... Read More
Loading...