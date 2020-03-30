Episode 201: No End in Sight

A man walks up an empty ramp walkway in lower Manhattan, March 26, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the newly extended shutdown, the disgraceful media response to America’s coronavirus plight, and why everyone should be considered professional bakers after this is all over.

Light Items:

Rich: Stopping drinking Coke.

Charlie: Food delivery in a time of COVID-19.

MBD: The bread-baking craze.

Editors’ Picks:

