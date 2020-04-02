Podcasts The Editors

Episode 202: In the Thick of It

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Donald Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, listens to a reporter’s question at a coronavirus update briefing at the White House, March 22, 2020. (Tia Dufour/White House)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the most recent press conference, consider whether U.S. leaders ignored warning signs or not, and give some well-deserved praise to those coming forward to help in this time of crisis.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: John McCormack “The Senator Who Saw the Coronavirus Coming.”
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s “‘Common-Good Constitutionalism’ Is No Alternative to Originalism.
• Jim: Maddy Kearns “Celebrities, Enough Already!

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

