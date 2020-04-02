Episode 202: In the Thick of It

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the most recent press conference, consider whether U.S. leaders ignored warning signs or not, and give some well-deserved praise to those coming forward to help in this time of crisis.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: John McCormack “The Senator Who Saw the Coronavirus Coming.”
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s “‘Common-Good Constitutionalism’ Is No Alternative to Originalism.”
• Jim: Maddy Kearns “Celebrities, Enough Already!”
