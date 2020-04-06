Episode 203: Dark Days in Great Britain

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Trump’s performance during this crisis and express concern over British prime minister Boris Johnson’s hospitalization.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Jim Geraghty’s piece “The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs.”
• Charlie: The entirety of the most recent print magazine.
• MBD: Kyle on Shawshank.
Light items:
• Rich: Broadcasting from the car.
• Charlie: The resilience of the Internet.
• MBD: The Shield.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.