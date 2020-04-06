Episode 203: Dark Days in Great Britain

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London, England, September 3, 2019 ( Daniel Leal-Olivas/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Trump’s performance during this crisis and express concern over British prime minister Boris Johnson’s hospitalization.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Jim Geraghty’s piece “The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs.”

• Charlie: The entirety of the most recent print magazine.

• MBD: Kyle on Shawshank.

Light items:

• Rich: Broadcasting from the car.

• Charlie: The resilience of the Internet.

• MBD: The Shield.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.