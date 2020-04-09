Episode 204: The Big Picture

Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment respond to a call for a respiratory problem amid the coronavirus outbreak in Boston, Mass., April 9, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss whether we’ve seen the epidemic’s peak or not, their dislike for international organizations, and whether or not Bernie’s campaign was a failure.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: John Yoo and Ivana Stradner on “How to Make China Pay.”

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Whether Hydroxycholoroquine Works Is Not About Trump.”

• Jim: Kat Timpf’s piece on being quarantined.

Light items:

• Rich: PB&J sandwiches.

• Charlie: His 2-year old’s pronunciations.

• Jim: Virtual happy hours.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.