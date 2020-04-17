Podcasts The Editors

Episode 208: Are We Getting Restless?

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A sign calls for motorists to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss new developments concerning the virus’s origins, Americans’ increasing restlessness under lockdown, and much more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Joseph Epstein the latest print issue.
• Charlie: MBD on “The Task Forces Should Switch Members.”
• Jim: Rich on “The Absurd Case against the Coronavirus Lockdown.”

Light items:
• Rich: On getting rid of his beard.
• Charlie: Eating alligator.
• Jim: NFL draft simulators.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

