Episode 208: Are We Getting Restless?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss new developments concerning the virus’s origins, Americans’ increasing restlessness under lockdown, and much more.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Joseph Epstein the latest print issue.
• Charlie: MBD on “The Task Forces Should Switch Members.”
• Jim: Rich on “The Absurd Case against the Coronavirus Lockdown.”
Light items:
• Rich: On getting rid of his beard.
• Charlie: Eating alligator.
• Jim: NFL draft simulators.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.