Episode 208: Are We Getting Restless?

A sign calls for motorists to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss new developments concerning the virus’s origins, Americans’ increasing restlessness under lockdown, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Joseph Epstein the latest print issue.

• Charlie: MBD on “The Task Forces Should Switch Members.”

• Jim: Rich on “The Absurd Case against the Coronavirus Lockdown.”

Light items:

• Rich: On getting rid of his beard.

• Charlie: Eating alligator.

• Jim: NFL draft simulators.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.