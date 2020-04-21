Podcasts The Editors

Episode 209: The Dignity of Work

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A woman holds a placard as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state’s extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., April 15, 2020.  (Seth Herald/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the protests bubbling up around the country, the president’s new declaration about immigration, and much more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta.
• Charlie: Daniel Tenreiro’s reporting.
• MBD: Kevin Williamson’s piece “What We’re Not Talking About.

Light items:
• Rich: Old baseball cards.
• Charlie: The old TV show ER.
• MBD: Zoom calls with family.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
