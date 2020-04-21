Episode 209: The Dignity of Work

A woman holds a placard as hundreds of supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state’s extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., April 15, 2020. (Seth Herald/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the protests bubbling up around the country, the president’s new declaration about immigration, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta.”

• Charlie: Daniel Tenreiro’s reporting.

• MBD: Kevin Williamson’s piece “What We’re Not Talking About.”

Light items:

• Rich: Old baseball cards.

• Charlie: The old TV show ER.

• MBD: Zoom calls with family.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.