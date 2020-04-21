Episode 209: The Dignity of Work

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the protests bubbling up around the country, the president’s new declaration about immigration, and much more.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta.”
• Charlie: Daniel Tenreiro’s reporting.
• MBD: Kevin Williamson’s piece “What We’re Not Talking About.”
Light items:
• Rich: Old baseball cards.
• Charlie: The old TV show ER.
• MBD: Zoom calls with family.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.