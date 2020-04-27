Episode 210: Open the Beach, Close the Bleach

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the need to figure out a reopening plan for the United States, developments surrounding Joe Biden’s accuser, and more.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Piece in the upcoming print issue.
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on the NLRB.
• Jim: Robert VerBruggen’s recent posts and columns.
Light items:
• Rich: The Mysterious Bookshop.
• Charlie: The DeLorean in his neighborhood.
• Jim: His Sunday afternoon.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.