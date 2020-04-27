Episode 210: Open the Beach, Close the Bleach

People at Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., April 25, 2020. (Kyle Grillot/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the need to figure out a reopening plan for the United States, developments surrounding Joe Biden’s accuser, and more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Piece in the upcoming print issue.

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on the NLRB.

• Jim: Robert VerBruggen’s recent posts and columns.

Light items:

• Rich: The Mysterious Bookshop.

• Charlie: The DeLorean in his neighborhood.

• Jim: His Sunday afternoon.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.