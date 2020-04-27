Podcasts The Editors

Episode 210: Open the Beach, Close the Bleach

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
People at Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., April 25, 2020. (Kyle Grillot/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the need to figure out a reopening plan for the United States, developments surrounding Joe Biden’s accuser, and more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Piece in the upcoming print issue.
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on the NLRB.
• Jim: Robert VerBruggen’s recent posts and columns.

Light items:
• Rich: The Mysterious Bookshop.
• Charlie: The DeLorean in his neighborhood.
• Jim: His Sunday afternoon.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Loading...