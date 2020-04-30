Podcasts The Editors

Episode 211: Blasé Bill de Blasio

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the states’ reopening plans, Mayor de Blasio’s tweets about NYC’s Jews, and new developments surrounding Michael Flynn.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andrew Roberts in the new print issue.
• Charlie: KDW in the new print issue.
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin on “The Coming Gap Year Gap.

Light items:
• Rich: His mom’s recovery.
• Charlie: The magic of imagination.
• MBD: Family time during COVID.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Film & TV

Paranoid, Yes. But Are We Paranoid Enough?

By
One of the things that good people of Waco would like the world to know is that the events depicted in Waco, a television series about the Branch Davidian standoff and massacre in 1993, did not actually happen in Waco. Waco is Chip and Joanna Gaines and Baylor University — David Koresh’s Mount Carmel compound ... Read More
Film & TV

Paranoid, Yes. But Are We Paranoid Enough?

By
One of the things that good people of Waco would like the world to know is that the events depicted in Waco, a television series about the Branch Davidian standoff and massacre in 1993, did not actually happen in Waco. Waco is Chip and Joanna Gaines and Baylor University — David Koresh’s Mount Carmel compound ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Don’t Blame Bleachgate

By
The narrative is too simple to resist. In rambling remarks, Trump seemed to suggest using light and disinfectants inside the body to kill the coronavirus. His more uncharitable critics said Trump had suggested that Americans drink bleach. Trump responded that he was being sarcastic. Bleachgate, because it is such ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Don’t Blame Bleachgate

By
The narrative is too simple to resist. In rambling remarks, Trump seemed to suggest using light and disinfectants inside the body to kill the coronavirus. His more uncharitable critics said Trump had suggested that Americans drink bleach. Trump responded that he was being sarcastic. Bleachgate, because it is such ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Loading...