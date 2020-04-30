Episode 211: Blasé Bill de Blasio

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the states’ reopening plans, Mayor de Blasio’s tweets about NYC’s Jews, and new developments surrounding Michael Flynn.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andrew Roberts in the new print issue.
• Charlie: KDW in the new print issue.
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin on “The Coming Gap Year Gap.”
Light items:
• Rich: His mom’s recovery.
• Charlie: The magic of imagination.
• MBD: Family time during COVID.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.