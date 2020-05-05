Podcasts The Editors

Episode 213: Bring Back Baseball!

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
(Wikimedia Commons)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Joe Biden’s response to the Tara Reade allegations, the unfair media coverage of Florida’s handling of the lockdown, and whether or not we’ll have a baseball season.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Robert VerBruggen on the homepage today.
• Charlie: Alexandra’s takedown of CBS’s Kate Smith.
• Alexandra: John Hirschauer reply to Max Boot on Phyllis Schlafly.

Light items:
• Rich: Mississippi John Hurt.
• Charlie: The TV show Bluey.
• Alexandra: Watching Ken Burns Civil War documentary.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
Elections

Biden: You Didn’t Build That

By
Joe Biden is rumored to be taking a look at Elizabeth Warren for the vice-president’s spot. He’s already talking like her, e.g.: “Look, you know Wall Street is — they’re good folks. But, guess what, they didn’t build America.” “You didn’t build that!” I think I have heard that homily ... Read More
