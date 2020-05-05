Episode 213: Bring Back Baseball!

(Wikimedia Commons)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Joe Biden’s response to the Tara Reade allegations, the unfair media coverage of Florida’s handling of the lockdown, and whether or not we’ll have a baseball season.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Robert VerBruggen on the homepage today.

• Charlie: Alexandra’s takedown of CBS’s Kate Smith.

• Alexandra: John Hirschauer reply to Max Boot on Phyllis Schlafly.

Light items:

• Rich: Mississippi John Hurt.

• Charlie: The TV show Bluey.

• Alexandra: Watching Ken Burns Civil War documentary.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.