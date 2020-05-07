Podcasts The Editors

Episode 214: Fixing Title IX

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2018 (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss Biden and Trump’s presidential chances and Betsy DeVos’s recent Title IX revisions.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Today’s Morning Jolt.
• Charlie: Kyle Smith’s piece on the Michelle Obama movie.
• Luke: Dan McLaughlin on the 1619 Project.

Light items:
• Rich: National Review’s huge year-to-year gain in readership.
• Charlie: Reading over the Internet.
• Luke: The Ken Burns documentary The War.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

U.S.

What’s Going On with New York?

By
On the menu today: New York City’s coronavirus case numbers are gradually improving, but they’re still a long way from out of the woods, how the virus is creating dire days for big-city public-transportation systems, and a new study indicates that the colossal mistakes of the Big Apple in the early days of ... Read More
U.S.

What’s Going On with New York?

By
On the menu today: New York City’s coronavirus case numbers are gradually improving, but they’re still a long way from out of the woods, how the virus is creating dire days for big-city public-transportation systems, and a new study indicates that the colossal mistakes of the Big Apple in the early days of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rod Rosenstein’s Resistance

By
Rod Rosenstein is even a weasel when repudiating his weasel moves. Here (with my italics) is the deputy attorney general’s non-denial denial of a New York Times report Friday that he brainstormed about ousting President Trump in May 2017: The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect. . . ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rod Rosenstein’s Resistance

By
Rod Rosenstein is even a weasel when repudiating his weasel moves. Here (with my italics) is the deputy attorney general’s non-denial denial of a New York Times report Friday that he brainstormed about ousting President Trump in May 2017: The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect. . . ... Read More
Loading...