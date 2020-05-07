Episode 214: Fixing Title IX

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss Biden and Trump’s presidential chances and Betsy DeVos’s recent Title IX revisions.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Today’s Morning Jolt.
• Charlie: Kyle Smith’s piece on the Michelle Obama movie.
• Luke: Dan McLaughlin on the 1619 Project.
Light items:
• Rich: National Review’s huge year-to-year gain in readership.
• Charlie: Reading over the Internet.
• Luke: The Ken Burns documentary The War.
