Episode 214: Fixing Title IX

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2018 (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss Biden and Trump’s presidential chances and Betsy DeVos’s recent Title IX revisions.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Today’s Morning Jolt.

• Charlie: Kyle Smith’s piece on the Michelle Obama movie.

• Luke: Dan McLaughlin on the 1619 Project.

Light items:

• Rich: National Review’s huge year-to-year gain in readership.

• Charlie: Reading over the Internet.

• Luke: The Ken Burns documentary The War.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.