Episode 216: The Halos Fall Off

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, March 2, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the decline of NYC’s leaders, their thoughts on the Flynn case being dropped, and the horrific murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Joseph Epstein in the upcoming issue.
• Charlie: Allen C. Guelzo’s piece on the 1619 Project.
• MBD: Andy McCarthy’s piece “Flynn and the Anatomy of a Political Narrative.

Light items:
• Rich: Being out in the country.
• Charlie: Mario Kart.
• MBD: People’s ability to adapt.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
U.S.

It Happened in New York

By
New York is the greatest city in the world. It also is uniquely suited to the spread of the coronavirus. As the national debate over reopening continues and the political blame game intensifies, it’s worth considering the scale of New York’s outbreak. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the country ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Damning Defense of the FBI

By
Former DOJ official Mary McCord has an op-ed in the New York Times objecting to how the DOJ used an interview with her in its Flynn filing. She argues that the filing twists her quotes to justify dropping the case. But her piece isn’t much of a defense of the FBI. Here is the crux of it: The potential for ... Read More
