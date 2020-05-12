Episode 216: The Halos Fall Off

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, March 2, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the decline of NYC’s leaders, their thoughts on the Flynn case being dropped, and the horrific murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Joseph Epstein in the upcoming issue.

• Charlie: Allen C. Guelzo’s piece on the 1619 Project.

• MBD: Andy McCarthy’s piece “Flynn and the Anatomy of a Political Narrative.”

Light items:

• Rich: Being out in the country.

• Charlie: Mario Kart.

• MBD: People’s ability to adapt.

