Episode 217: In a Word: The South?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss how Dr. Fauci has been handling his coronavirus role, the media’s shameful treatment of red-state governors during this crisis, and do an exit-question-style round about the emerging unmasking scandal.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: John Miller’s cover story on John James for the new print issue.
• Charlie: Kyle Smith against Jonathan Chait.
• Jim: MBD on being charitable during this time.
Light items:
• Rich: Making Dutch Babies.
• Charlie: Doing an America puzzle with his kids.
• Jim: The Hamilton movie starts streaming on the Fourth of July weekend.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.