Podcasts The Editors

Episode 217: In a Word: The South?

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp at his election night party in Athens, Ga., November 7, 2018 (Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss how Dr. Fauci has been handling his coronavirus role, the media’s shameful treatment of red-state governors during this crisis, and do an exit-question-style round about the emerging unmasking scandal.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: John Miller’s cover story on John James for the new print issue.
• Charlie: Kyle Smith against Jonathan Chait.
• Jim: MBD on being charitable during this time.

Light items:
• Rich: Making Dutch Babies.
• Charlie: Doing an America puzzle with his kids.
• Jim: The Hamilton movie starts streaming on the Fourth of July weekend.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Fauci Is Not the Villain

By
For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Fauci Is Not the Villain

By
For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Media

Our Nevermind Media

By
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Media

Our Nevermind Media

By
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Film & TV

On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce

By
Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
Film & TV

On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce

By
Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles

By
A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles

By
A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More
Loading...