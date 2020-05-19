Podcasts The Editors

Episode 218: Masks: Use Them or Lose Them?

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A demonstrator during the coronavirus outbreak, Los Angeles, Calif., April 22, 2020 (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Trump’s statement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, and who is right when it comes to wearing a mask.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s piece about the Reade allegations.
• Charlie: Andy McCarthy’s coverage of the Flynn trial and “Obamagate.
• MBD: Kyle Smith against Andrew Cuomo.

Light items:
• Rich: Baseball boardgame.
• Charlie: Going to the zoo.
• MBD: Getting a dog.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo’s Reckless Choices

By
Bill de Blasio made terrible decisions as mayor of New York City. But as more reporting emerges about the catastrophic decisions made by New York’s governor, it’s possible Andrew Cuomo deserves even more blame than de Blasio for what the coronavirus has done to the tri-state area and consequently the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo’s Reckless Choices

By
Bill de Blasio made terrible decisions as mayor of New York City. But as more reporting emerges about the catastrophic decisions made by New York’s governor, it’s possible Andrew Cuomo deserves even more blame than de Blasio for what the coronavirus has done to the tri-state area and consequently the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit

By
That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of altering its due-process standards is not headline news. That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of weakening its due-process standards is headline news for the ages. Once more, the line between parody and reality has been ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit

By
That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of altering its due-process standards is not headline news. That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of weakening its due-process standards is headline news for the ages. Once more, the line between parody and reality has been ... Read More
Media

The Hydroxychloroquine Meltdown

By
President Donald Trump claims that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against contracting coronavirus, and that he has taken zinc and antibiotic azithromycin as well. There’s no consensus that hydroxychloroquine is an effective therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 (early studies have ... Read More
Media

The Hydroxychloroquine Meltdown

By
President Donald Trump claims that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against contracting coronavirus, and that he has taken zinc and antibiotic azithromycin as well. There’s no consensus that hydroxychloroquine is an effective therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 (early studies have ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Loading...