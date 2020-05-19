Episode 218: Masks: Use Them or Lose Them?

A demonstrator during the coronavirus outbreak, Los Angeles, Calif., April 22, 2020 (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Trump’s statement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, and who is right when it comes to wearing a mask.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s piece about the Reade allegations.

• Charlie: Andy McCarthy’s coverage of the Flynn trial and “Obamagate.”

• MBD: Kyle Smith against Andrew Cuomo.

Light items:

• Rich: Baseball boardgame.

• Charlie: Going to the zoo.

• MBD: Getting a dog.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.