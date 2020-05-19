Episode 218: Masks: Use Them or Lose Them?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Trump’s statement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, and who is right when it comes to wearing a mask.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s piece about the Reade allegations.
• Charlie: Andy McCarthy’s coverage of the Flynn trial and “Obamagate.”
• MBD: Kyle Smith against Andrew Cuomo.
Light items:
• Rich: Baseball boardgame.
• Charlie: Going to the zoo.
• MBD: Getting a dog.
