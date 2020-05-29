Episode 222: Trump vs. Twitter

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Minneapolis riots. They also have an extended conversation concerning the president’s uncalled-for tweets about Joe Scarborough and the spotlight this has thrown on Section 230.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: MBD on Hungary.

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on the 1619 Project.

• MBD: Kyle Smith on the Central Park dog case.

Light items:

• Rich: The return to life in the little town he’s in.

• Charlie: Little Einsteins.

• MBD: The Octonauts.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.