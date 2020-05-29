Podcasts The Editors

Episode 222: Trump vs. Twitter

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Minneapolis riots. They also have an extended conversation concerning the president’s uncalled-for tweets about Joe Scarborough and the spotlight this has thrown on Section 230.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: MBD on Hungary.
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on the 1619 Project.
• MBD: Kyle Smith on the Central Park dog case.

Light items:
• Rich: The return to life in the little town he’s in.
• Charlie: Little Einsteins.
• MBD: The Octonauts.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Elections

Amy Klobuchar Takes a Big Hit

By
As Minneapolis burned this week, so too did Amy Klobuchar’s prospects of becoming Joe Biden’s running mate. Just six weeks ago, Klobuchar looked like the frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic veepstakes, but the Minnesota senator happens to be the former top prosecutor in Hennepin County, home to Minneapolis, ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Protesting Works. Rioting Doesn’t.

By
The tragic death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis has set off massive protests in the city and elsewhere. The protesters point to a video in which a police officer uses his knee to restrain Floyd, applying pressure to his neck for several minutes, as Floyd protests that he can’t breathe. This will ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

Jason Isbell’s Alt-Alt-Country Masterpiece

By
There has long been a chasmic disconnect between the creators and the consumers of Americana music. The Americana songwriter still wants to be Woody Guthrie, but the Americana listener stopped being Tom Joad about 60 years ago. Americana — or alt-country, or folk, or whatever we’re calling it this week — ... Read More
U.S.

The Return of the Tea Party

By
It’s 2009 again, or feels like it. That was when spontaneous, grassroots protests against overweening government sprang up and were widely derided in the media as dangerous and wrong-headed. The protesters then were inveighing against Obamacare; the protesters now are striking out against the coronavirus ... Read More
