Episode 222: Trump vs. Twitter

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Minneapolis riots. They also have an extended conversation concerning the president’s uncalled-for tweets about Joe Scarborough and the spotlight this has thrown on Section 230.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: MBD on Hungary.
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on the 1619 Project.
• MBD: Kyle Smith on the Central Park dog case.
Light items:
• Rich: The return to life in the little town he’s in.
• Charlie: Little Einsteins.
• MBD: The Octonauts.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.