Episode 223: How to Respond to the Riots

Police in riot gear form up as protesters demonstrate during nationwide protests following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Long Beach, Calif., May 31, 2020. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the nationwide riots and lootings, the president’s poor performance during these outbreaks, and the hypocrisy surrounding the media’s coverage of the chaos.

