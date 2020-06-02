Podcasts The Editors

Episode 223: How to Respond to the Riots

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Police in riot gear form up as protesters demonstrate during nationwide protests following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Long Beach, Calif., May 31, 2020. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the nationwide riots and lootings, the president’s poor performance during these outbreaks, and the hypocrisy surrounding the media’s coverage of the chaos.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece on not encouraging the rioters.
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “The ‘Very Fine People’ Trap and How to Avoid It Today.”
• Jim: Rich’s piece “Yes, Meet Rioters with Overwhelming Force.”

Light items:
• Rich: Making guacamole.
• Charlie: The SpaceX Launch.
• Jim: Space Force.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Law & the Courts

‘Dominating’ the Streets

By
Since the revolution in policing that began in the early 1990s, we have had a generation of peace and prosperity. Without the rule of law -- i.e., without order, without the presumption that the laws will be enforced -- that kind of societal flourishing is not possible. We are seeing now what happens when the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
