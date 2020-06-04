Episode 224: What Happened to Concrete Terms?

Protesters march after rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Brooklyn N.Y., May 30, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss James Mattis’s denunciation of Trump, the ridiculous outrage provoked by Tom Cotton’s NYT op-ed, and the double standard of health officials when it comes to the recent protests.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Andy McCarthy and John Hirschauer on the recent shooting.

• Charlie: John Loftus on Joel Kotkin’s new book.

• MBD: Hong Kong Is Not Dead”

Light items:

• Rich: Eating a Chicago-style hotdog from a local restaurant.

• Charlie: Going to his local diner for breakfast.

• MBD: Baldor food delivery.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.